LETTER: Langley fire crews impress resident after relative injured

Murrayville man calls firefighters ‘hometown heroes’

Dear Editor,

Our family wants to send a huge shout out to the Langley Fire department members who attended at an accident my brother suffered recently in his workshop.

A difficult stabilization and rescue were performed with tremendous skill and professionalism.

Thanks to your skill, he is stable and on the road to recovery.

Our sincerest thanks for truly being our ‘hometown heroes’!

Hank Traas, Murrayville

