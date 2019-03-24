LETTER: Langley golliwog controversy example of a world gone mad

People are overly sensitive and see insults in innocent things, a local letter writer says.

Dear Editor,

As far as I can recall, the golliwog doll was around in Victorian times.

My grandfather, while in India, had mentioned that the abbreviated WOG was short for ‘Western Orientated Gentleman’ as the East Indians preferred to wear western clothes (ties, waistcoats, etc.)

The word golli or golly is a term for ‘wow’, etc. as in the lyrics of Little Richard’s song Good Golly Miss Molly.

Next, no doubt we will have redheads complaining about the McDonald’s clown, or the white-faced mimes – and even clowns – as it seems that in this day and age, we are overly sensitive and see insults in innocent things. The world has gone mad.

Vivian Cowley, Langley City

