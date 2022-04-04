LETTER: Langley letter writer concerned about roundabout accidents

Local resident lives near new roundabout and hopes drivers learn rules on for it

Dear Editor,

Re: [Roundabout failure captured on viral TikTok, Langley Advance Times, March 24]

Someone needs to explain to drivers how to use their indicator lights when approaching a roundabout in our community.

Young drivers are trained when they are getting their learner’s licences, but drivers whom have been driving for years seem to be clueless when approaching and in a new roundabout. Very few are signalling their intentions on which exit they might be taking.

It’s only a matter of time before an accident will happen.

Jim Walker, Yorkson

