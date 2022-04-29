Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley letter writer concerned about workplace deaths and injuries

Society isn’t doing enough to protect workers on the job, local man says

Dear Editor,

No worker should be injured, made sick, or die just because they had to make a living.

Current workplace health and safety provisions are failing us. The pandemic has helped to expose the lack of protections, and I’m concerned for my family, friends, and coworkers.

Too many Canadians have suffered preventable injury, illness, and death because politicians and leaders have failed to act in time, or with enough force. We can’t let their stories die with them.

We can’t let them become statistics. We can’t let their deaths be in vain.

Every worker should be able to go to work without fear. Every worker should return safely from their shift.

Melvin Petovello, Yorkson

