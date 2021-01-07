LETTER: Langley letter writer irked by litter bugs in public spaces

Not everyone learned to be more considerate during 2020

Most municipalities have amenities for people to properly dispose of garbage and pet waste in public spaces. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Shame on you people…

I am grateful to live in the Fort Langley area and enjoy the lovely river walks.

The paths are dutifully maintained with the provision of many waste receptacles.

• LETTER: Clean up properly after your pooch

This afternoon I witnessed a couple with two plastic garbage bags. One they stuffed in the dog waste bin and the other they tried to put in the garbage bin. It was already full so they stepped on the bag in order to reduce it. It still would not fit in so they proceeded to smash the bin.

I left feeling sad that the privilege so many of us enjoy (families, singles, couples, pet lovers) would be so abused.

Are we all in this together? I sincerely hope so and that 2020 did teach us more considerate values.

Helen Skender, Fort Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

GarbageLetter to the Editor