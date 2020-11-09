LETTER: Langley letter writer rebels against three-layer plastic mask edict

Dear Editor,
Those who hold ‘authourity over us’ are indicating that we need even more ‘restrictive’ face masks to combat the possibility of contracting COVID-19.
The latest is that we should have three layered masks with polypropylene fabric within.
When the likes of WHO and Canada’s Dr. Tam tell us (me) that I need a plastic bag (mask) over my head, I will ‘rebel’ and not follow orders!
James Charles, Langley
