LETTER: Langley letter writer rebels against three-layer plastic mask edict

The federal government is calling for people to go from two layer to three layer masks

The latest government directive calls on Canadians to use three-layer masks and have one layer be polypropylene. (Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

Those who hold ‘authourity over us’ are indicating that we need even more ‘restrictive’ face masks to combat the possibility of contracting COVID-19.

The latest is that we should have three layered masks with polypropylene fabric within.

When the likes of WHO and Canada’s Dr. Tam tell us (me) that I need a plastic bag (mask) over my head, I will ‘rebel’ and not follow orders!

James Charles, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor