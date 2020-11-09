The latest government directive calls on Canadians to use three-layer masks and have one layer be polypropylene. (Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley letter writer rebels against three-layer plastic mask edict

The federal government is calling for people to go from two layer to three layer masks

Dear Editor,

Those who hold ‘authourity over us’ are indicating that we need even more ‘restrictive’ face masks to combat the possibility of contracting COVID-19.

The latest is that we should have three layered masks with polypropylene fabric within.

When the likes of WHO and Canada’s Dr. Tam tell us (me) that I need a plastic bag (mask) over my head, I will ‘rebel’ and not follow orders!

James Charles, Langley

.

The latest government directive calls on Canadians to use three-layer masks and have one layer be polypropylene.
LETTER: Langley letter writer rebels against three-layer plastic mask edict

The federal government is calling for people to go from two layer to three layer masks

