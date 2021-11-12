LETTER: Langley letter writer says pedestrians need to be more attentive

Most people taught stop, look and listen as kids. It still applies to grownups, local woman says

Dear Editor,

Re: [Painful Truth: Big trucks taking their toll, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 28]

Don’t blame the vehicles!

Pedestrians here have little regard for their own safety refusing to look before they step onto the road let alone make eye contact. It is atrocious and seems to be getting even worse.

I was taught to stop look and listen before I cross the road even at a crosswalk or parking lot. If this simple lesson was followed, pedestrian casualties would drop. I am surprised when a pedestrian actually looks. I have noted and written about this over the years since moving here from Australia, pedestrians need to take responsibility for their own safety.

I’ve said it before I’ll say it again: stop, look and listen before you cross the road.

Simple.

Allana Rempel, North Otter

