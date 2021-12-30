LETTER: Langley letter writer wants government to stop wasting money on fearmongering

Dear Editor,
Letter to government:
Please when you get my hard earned tax dollars from my meager wage I want you to spend it on
– Incentives, better wages and conditions for medical personnel
– Building new medical facilities
– Medical equipment
Not
– Fear mongering campaigns or implementing expensive inefficient restriction protocols .
I know you’re busy back pedaling after dropping the ball and not closing the borders in January 2020 but it’s my money and feel I should have a say.
Allana Rempel, North Otter
.
