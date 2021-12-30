LETTER: Langley letter writer wants government to stop wasting money on fearmongering

Local resident wants tax dollars spent on medical staff, new facilities and equipment

Dear Editor,

Letter to government:

Please when you get my hard earned tax dollars from my meager wage I want you to spend it on

– Incentives, better wages and conditions for medical personnel

– Building new medical facilities

– Medical equipment

Not

– Fear mongering campaigns or implementing expensive inefficient restriction protocols .

I know you’re busy back pedaling after dropping the ball and not closing the borders in January 2020 but it’s my money and feel I should have a say.

Allana Rempel, North Otter

Letter to the Editortaxes