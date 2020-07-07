Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley man concerned about cross-border ditch meetings

A local resident says he sees people not social distancing along Zero Avenue

Dear Editor,

I have a conflicted opinion on this matter.

As someone who cruises Zero Avenue regularly on a daily COVID/boredom drive through Langley’s south country, I regularly see groups of American and Canadian citizens leaning over this ditch ditch which is only two feet wide at the best of times. They’re definitely not keeping a two-metre separation Zone. Most are but many aren’t.

It’s unfortunate that this situation has occurred but that is the reality of life these days. They must remain separated.

Jeff Laurie, Langley



