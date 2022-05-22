A local letter writer has gotten rid of his TV and likes the effect on his life. (File photo)

LETTER: Langley man doesn’t regret cutting the cable

It’s been more than 15 years since a local letter writer got rid of his television

Dear Editor,

Re: [Painful Truth: Back to the vast wasteland, Langley Advance Times, May 5]

In September 2005 the layout of my living room did indeed change and I am fully enjoying the place as it now sits. Ah yes, the reason is that the television is no longer there and that makes it a centre for conversation and the exchange of thoughts and ideas.

I read the YVR papers as well as the LAT and for further information I listen to CBC 1 and CBC 2 which satisfy my needs for international events.

Where would we be without technology? Probably sitting on the stoop of the cave chipping flint. Technology is certainly a vast improvement over the flint chippers which in itself can be considered technology instead of rocks and boulders, therefore, VIVA TECH.

A snob and contrarian? You bettcha!

George Le Francois, Langley City

