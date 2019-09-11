Twinning work of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is underway in Alberta. (Kinder Morgan Canada photo)

LETTER: Langley man feels betrayed by politicians over pipeline

A local man is critical of businesses short-term vision versus long-term environmental damage

Dear Editor,

After reading the two notice/ads put out by Trans Mountain in [recent editions], I am saddened and sickened by the entire situation as the grim reality sets in.

The grim reality that after so much regrettable politics and protests, the good guys lost.

Several years ago I voted for the first time. Rookie mistake for believing in our prime minister. But I voted not so much for as against – against any proponent of big oil and the artificial supporting of our Canadian dollar based upon it.

Barring the Amazon, the tar sands is the worlds largest environmental disaster hurting our planet just for a greedy pack of wolves who could care less the long-term ramifications.

How their actions irreparably damage our God-given rights to clean air and water is going to affect generations and risk toxic accidents long after their short-term gross profits and golden parachutes are skimmed and redirected no doubt to further no good.

And speaking of no good moronic influences, I’ll leave Trump out of this. For now…

Danny Halmo, Langley

