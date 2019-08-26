Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley man glad North Langley finally gets hardware store

Walnut Grove has a large population but until now didn’t have a hardware store

Dear Editor,

Boy,am I ever happy to finally see a hardware store here in Walnut Grove. I’ve lived here for 24 years, and I’m sick and tired of having to go downtown Langley just to buy a few screws or a bolt. I have had such good service from Ace Hardware Stores during my travels in the USA and look forward to the same service here as they develop their business.

On two separate occasions in the USA while shopping at Ace Hardware, I was met at the front door asked exactly what it was I was looking for and I was led directly to each item without having to cruise all the aisles to look for what it was I wanted. That same person led me up to the cash and made sure that I was being looked after at the cash register and then went back to standing by the door waiting for the next person to come in.

Not only that but they had a small engine repair shop in the back and a sewing room.

Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove

