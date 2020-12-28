Electric vehicles have a higher price but cost less to operate over the long term. (Black Press Media files)

Electric vehicles have a higher price but cost less to operate over the long term. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley man looks forward to the day when electric vehicle prices fall

Society will continue to need oil and gas while EV prices are so much higher, writer argues

Dear Editor,

New electric cars are usually more expensive to buy than gas powered equivalents. Prices run around $30,000 to $40,000.

An electric vehicle uses the same rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that are in your laptop or mobile phone, they’re just much bigger to enable them to deliver far more energy.

That’s because the materials needed in cathodes to pack in more energy are often expensive, metals like cobalt, nickel, lithium, and manganese.

The average sticker price of an electric car is $19,000 higher than an average gas powered vehicle. Until the price of electric cars come down we still need gas and oil.

But once the price is the same on electric vehicles as gas vehicles, we should all get electric vehicles and go green.

Dean Clark, Langley

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Electric vehiclesLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Painful Truth: A colourful holiday season

Just Posted

Electric vehicles have a higher price but cost less to operate over the long term. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley man looks forward to the day when electric vehicle prices fall

Society will continue to need oil and gas while EV prices are so much higher, writer argues

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) and Jamie Drysdale (6) celebrate a goal against the Russia during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
Bowen Byram captains Team Canada against Germany

Player with Langley-based Vancouver giants steps in after Dach injury

Loblaw has announced two staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the Real Canadian Superstore in Langley. (Google Maps)
Two staff at Langley Superstore test positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health has not listed location as site of public exposure

Travis Lagasse of Brookswood won $10,000 after he bought some tires at the Langley City Tireland (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley man wins $10,000 in Canada-wide contest

Some bargain-priced tires turned out to be an even better deal

Mike Klotz and Carli Wyllie looked for birds in Murrayville on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. This year’s annual count was carried out under COVID-19 restrictions that limited the number of people on teams to those in each other’s “bubble,” like Klotz and Wyllie, or immediate family. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Counting birds from bubbles; how Langley volunteers managed the annual event

Coronavirus precautions limited the numbers of volunteers

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the boulder that was stolen from outside their shop on Dec. 19. The rock has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

Most Read