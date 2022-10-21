LETTER: Langley man ruminates on difference between knowledge and wisdom

Dear Editor,
Re: [Are smart people smart?, Painful Truth opinion column, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 13]
Matthew Claxton writes Elon Musk is a key figure at Tesla and the person responsible for mainstreaming electric vehicles, and that he is smart and self driven, wise, and intellectual.
They have their place, but factual knowledge needs wisdom to distinguish wise from the unwise.
Elon Musk thinks off the cuff to solve world problem.
The sad aspect of life is that it gathers knowledge faster than gathering wisdom.
George Lieuwen, Murrayville
