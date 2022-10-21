Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Have an opinion you'd like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service.

LETTER: Langley man ruminates on difference between knowledge and wisdom

Painful Truth opinion column got local resident thinking about things like IQ

Dear Editor,

Re: [Are smart people smart?, Painful Truth opinion column, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 13]

Matthew Claxton writes Elon Musk is a key figure at Tesla and the person responsible for mainstreaming electric vehicles, and that he is smart and self driven, wise, and intellectual.

They have their place, but factual knowledge needs wisdom to distinguish wise from the unwise.

Elon Musk thinks off the cuff to solve world problem.

The sad aspect of life is that it gathers knowledge faster than gathering wisdom.

George Lieuwen, Murrayville

.

Letter to the Editor

