Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley man says math doesn’t add up on CERB

Where will Canada get the money to subsidize people when so many Canadians are out of work?

Dear Editor,

Pandemic wage subsidies expected to top $100 billion.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) has been extended until June of 2021.

Pandemic wage subsidies will cost $83.6 billion by year’s end and are expected to surpass $100 billion this winter.

• READ MORE: Early figures for new aid and EI provide glimpse of how post-CERB supports to be used

As of July 5, just under 19 million Canadians had applied for the benefit and more than $54 billion had been paid out.

Where will the government find the money to continue subsidising well into June when most Canadians will be out of work. CERB won’t save us.

Dean Clark, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: What’s the real motive behind renaming Langley road?

Just Posted

Langley City Fire Rescue fought the fire with assistance from Langley Township Fire Department. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
July condo fire in Langley City still under investigation

Reconstruction has begun on Madison Place after all residents were forced out July 17

Olivia Dalton was found dead in her Langley City apartment by her father, John Butler after he couldn't reach her on the phone. (John Butler photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Local man finds daughter dead in Langley from drug overdose

A father wants society and the justice system to do more to stop drug dealers who are killing people

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley man says math doesn’t add up on CERB

Where will Canada get the money to subsidize people when so many Canadians are out of work?

A person described as a member of the ‘Langley Fundamental Elementary school community’ has tested positive for the coronavirus (undated Google street view image)
COVID-19 case reported at Langley Fundamental Elementary school

Person is self-isolating at home, contact tracing is underway

Director of the Janda Group, Sonny Janda. (Aldergrove Star files)
COVID-19 stalls Janda Group’s development of proposed Aldergrove Town Centre

A marketing representative said construction will commence when building permits are issued

Under special lights, youngsters such as Lucas, bowled pumpkins to knock over glow in the dark bowling pins at the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley church offers families socially distanced drive through autumn fair

Lots of kids dressed in costume for the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Patch Friday evening

This Halloween display by a Maple Ridge family, seen here Oct. 31 in the 23600 block of 119 Avenue, has been the target of social media complaints that it is racially insensitive. (Black Press Media)
Halloween gallows display by B.C. family slammed as racially insensitive by social media critics

Refers to medieval times, not Black lynchings, says man responsible

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1987 file photo, actor Sean Connery holds a rose in his hand as he talks about his new movie “The Name of the Rose” at a news conference in London. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Oscar-winner was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’: Animal activists set to enter not guilty plea in Abbotsford hog farm case

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Most Read