Seniors who rely on CPP and Old Age Allowance are stretched

Dear Editor,

Seniors should get more money.

Single seniors aged 65 or more receives a maximum of $1,789.36 in Canada a month.

Old age security maximum is $613.53 and CPP maximum is $1,175.83 a month.

But most Canadians don’t receive the maximum pension.

Rent in Langley averages $1,000 a month. Rent, bills, and groceries keep going up. After rent, bills, and groceries, there isn’t much left over so they are living cheque to cheque.

That is why seniors should get more money.

Dean Clark, Langley