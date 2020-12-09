Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley man wants to hear about something other than pandemic

A City resident says he’s fed up with the media’s constant harping on COVID-19

Dear Editor,

I wonder what happened to just everyday news, anybody else?

You watch the news or read the newspaper and what’s the main topic each and everyday?

Yup, you guessed it, COVID. They’re either telling us how many new cases there are, or how many people have died, and oh yeah, what the new regulations are.

I could say what else they cover, but it would take forever to list them all.

• READ MORE: People appreciate life more, grieve differently in pandemic

I don’t know if they’re trying to make everybody feel depressed about this terrible virus that we’re faced with or what.

But I for one, would like to hear more about some of the other things, that are going on in this great country of ours, instead of COVID this and COVID that.

Enough already!

Bradley Niessen, Langley City

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetters to the editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Family appreciates children’s memorial to Langley man who died while cycling

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley man wants to hear about something other than pandemic

A City resident says he’s fed up with the media’s constant harping on COVID-19

Asplundh Tree Services installed candy canes and wreaths on the light poles in downtown Aldergrove. (Doug Hadley/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Constructing Candy Cane Lane

Asplundh Tree Services installed candy canes and wreaths on the light poles in downtown Aldergrove

Raider is one of the cats available for adoption at the CARES cat shelter. (CARES website)
Langley cat group fundraiser offers coffee, china and champagne

CARES cat shelter is holding a holiday auction with a goal to raise $2,000

Aldergrove Youth Soccer player Parker Scott braved the rain to participate in a physically distant workout on Monday, Dec. 8, 2020. Under-19 player practices are still allowed under COVID guidelines. (Brian Hunter/special to Langley Advance Times)
Coaching during COVID; how Aldergrove Youth Soccer Cub handles it

One positive is more coaches giving kids more individual attention, coach says

Karen Lee Batten brings home the BCCMA’s 2020 fans’ choice award. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley singer/songwriter picked as ‘best’ by B.C. music fans

Karen Lee Batten was given one of the top country music award in this province

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

Image posted to the website pne.ca/winterlights
PNE’s WinterLights set to open; Robson Square skating is cancelled for now

Drive-thru event at East Vancouver fair site

Most Read