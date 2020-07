The ATM is a high-touch spot that should be cleaned frequently, a local man argues

Dear Editor,

I have noticed in the last few months going through the bank machine at the local bank that I never see anyone wiping down the drive-through bank machine at the bank here in town.

Basically the bank is neglecting that part of the bank. Why aren’t they cleaning drive-through bank machine? Everyone is doing their part. Why aren’t they?

Brent Whitelaw, Murrayville

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor