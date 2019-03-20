LETTER: Langley MP pitches Tory home heating plan

Mark Warawa outlines the plans of his party.

Dear Editor,

In Canada, heating your home in the winter is a necessity – not a luxury. The government doesn’t tax other basic necessities like groceries and it shouldn’t be taxing home heating.

That is why a Conservative government, led by Prime Minister Andrew Scheer, will remove the GST from home heating and energy bills to put more money back into the pockets of hard-working Canadians. The average Canadian household will save $107 per year. And when Conservatives repeal Justin Trudeau’s Carbon Tax, Canadians will save hundreds of dollars more each year.

It’s expensive enough already for Canadians to heat and light their homes. Seniors and those living on a fixed income are hit especially hard by soaring energy costs. Of all of the things Canadian homeowners need to worry about, heating and powering their homes should not be first and foremost.

Canada’s Conservatives have a strong plan to make life more affordable. I want to see people in our community achieve their dreams. This is just one way a Conservative government will help all Canadians get ahead.

Mark Warawa, MP, Langley-Aldergrove

