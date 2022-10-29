LETTER: Langley needs to allow green burials

Dear Editor,

I notice in the Oct. 6 edition of the Langley Advance Times a large section dedicated to legal matters. One article referred to financing funerals. According to the article, funeral costs can run between $7,000 and $10,000. Of course, they can range even higher based on various rituals involved and the burial requirements of the municipality.

As the article points out, not many families can afford such an expense. Fortunately, there is a much less expensive way of honouring the wishes of a loved one who has died. One that is much more practical and is compatible with the environment as well – green burials – sometimes called Natural Burials.

The Township of Langley has had in its books for a number of years the concept of preparing a portion of Langley Lawn Cemetery to accommodate green burials. In fact, a financial study was done to calculate the costs to do so which came under $100,000. However, previous councils have continuously deferred allocating that money in their budget to accommodate this much-needed facility for Langley.

What are green burials, you ask? For one thing they are a lot less expensive than any other form of burial. No need for ornamental coffins nor concrete vaults. No chemicals. When the time comes, many of our citizens would quite prefer to be wrapped in a shroud or bio-degradable casket, and placed in a dedicated grave in their home town.

Langley, being the advanced community it is, has the opportunity to create such a site – similar to the Royal Oak Burial Park in Victoria.

It’s time we got on with it. It is my hope that the new council will agree.

Evan Brett, Walnut Grove

