LETTER: Langley needs to find balance between construction and destruction

One letter writer calls for review of Murrayville development, saying trees need to be preserved.

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you in response of a letter published a couple of weeks ago [Save the little forested area in Murrayville from Susan Bookless, July 22, Langley Advance online] appealing to Langley Township and residents of Murrayville, to save the green space behind James Hill Park School.

I agree… why are we so bent on clear cutting beautiful trees and ridding our community of green space and areas to enjoy?

The Township has already approved high-density townhomes on the corner of Fraser Highway and 48th Avenue, which will greatly impact traffic flow.

The traffic has already become bottle-necked and heavy down Fraser Highway, 48th Avenue, and 216th Street.

Why are we so intent on destroying a prime area of forest park area to add more density, and traffic at the cost of destroying a beautiful green space that is such a nice area to walk through with so many glorious old trees?

The only one that wins here is the developer.

Residents of Murrayville will have to endure the change to the landscape for many years to come, whereas the developer pockets the money and moves on.

Can we not have better balance between construction and destruction?

Seems that developers are intent on getting the most bang for their buck, but taxpayers end up enduring the brunt of changes to their community.

I for one would hate to see that green space destroyed.

Trees provide a buffer to sound and wind as well as beauty.

I believe more consideration needs to be taken into account on how new construction will effect the community and surrounding area.

Development is unavoidable. However, whether it is high-density or single-family homes (possibly with suites) they all impact the traffic flow, parking, roadways, and green spaces.

What is sad, is when a beautiful green space gets torn down to accommodate the proposal.

Township, please reconsider the design and plan of the Sandhill Development.

D. Langevin, Murrayville