LETTER: Langley neighbourhood re-established as quarter-mile racetrack

Writer queries what the municipality want residents to do about the growing problem of speeders?

Dear Editor,

Thank you to Kelly Ulrich’s letter regarding speeding cars.

[Re: LETTER: Quiet Langley street feels like Indy 500 track, Sept. 21, Langley Advance Times]

We live on 42nd Avenue, six houses east of 200th Street.

The stretch between 200th and 204th Streets is now being treated as a quarter-mile track.

As I am typing this email @ 5:29 p.m., the traffic – which includes cars, trucks, and motorcycles – is increasing and travelling at very high speeds.

On Friday and Saturday nights it is even worse, and we do not have any sidewalks, or speed limit signs.

RELATED: A quiet Langley country lane has become a race track, residents say

I have contacted the Township on numerous occasions asking for speed bumps, sidewalks, or alternately a STOP sign be placed at 201A Street and 42nd Avenue, to slow things down.

I have a service request number given to me – but no action.

The RCMP have been called as well, by us. But, as the previous writer said, cars are going so fast that licence plate numbers are difficult to get.

We are very concerned for the safety of pedestrians, as there is no walking area. And, may I also add that my own mother was almost hit by a speeder, as well.

What does the Township want residents to do?

And why are they not responding to these problems?

Dolores Peter, Brookswood

.

