LETTER: Langley parent irked by increasing child care costs and declining service

Dear Editor,

I have some things I’d like to be brought up if possible about this ongoing crisis of families who are working but battling the constant exposures and missing work, and still being forced to pay when this is completely out of our hands.

I have a local daycare that my daughter goes to, and they are not accommodating at all. They also continue to up pricing during these trying times.

My last encounter with them was fighting against the “runny nose” symptoms and not allowing any children in due to it. After fighting them on this, they finally changed that as a rule.

You might think… hmm why doesn’t she find elsewhere? It’s a two-year wait if not longer to get into anywhere.

I think this is a huge issue for many families in the local area and it makes me wonder how someone is expected to not work, miss pay, but also pay $100 a day for no reason – no teachers, no class, no food being used.

In my opinion at what point does a business not take responsibility and find subsidy for these issues we are facing, or start navigating properly for the sake of the families they are serving.

Absolutely ridiculous.

Jessica Federici, Yorkson

