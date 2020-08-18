Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley park user shaking after encounter with off-leash labradoodle

A local woman says dog owners need to know how to control their pets.

Dear Editor,

My enjoyment for the day is usually taking my small dog for a walk at Alex Hope Park in Walnut Grove.

This morning about 9 o’clock [Aug. 15] I had the terrifying experience of a loose brown labadoodle dog attacking my leashed dog.

The selfish stupid woman who owned it barely moved to grab her dog but kept saying “Come here the dog doesn’t want to play with you”. In the meanwhile I am trying to pick my little dog up but her dog just kept coming at us and I felt contact with my ankle and her teeth.

Luckily my ankle is just a little bruised. Finally she got her dog and stood there like a zombie apologizing while I am yelling and screaming at her to leash her dog.

I am still shaking I was so upset and scared. So she leashed her dog up and walked off. Next thing I see she has let the dog off the leash again and continued on her walk.

It is getting out of control how many people let there big dogs loose in the park, when my little dog is always leashed. Majority of dogs are really good but it only takes one loose aggressive dog to damage or kill my leashed pet.

I don’t go out much with the COVID-19 pandemic so I would really like to at least feel safe while walking my dog.

This woman was probably in her 60s and very disgusting how selfish she is.

Janet Hesketh, Walnut Grove

