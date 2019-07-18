LETTER: Langley pool staff outstanding

A Langley woman thanks the team at Al Anderson Memorial Pool for all they do

Dear Editor,

Kudos to all the swim instructors, assistants, and staff at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool in Langley City.

A really great group of young men and women who are teaching our children to swim, with a sense of humour, an obvious love of what they are doing, and above all with professionalism.

I would specially like to thank Keenan and his assistant Alexis for giving our three-year-old granddaughter, Emery, such a love of the water in which she is fearless, and to Broc and his assistant Austin for teaching my six-year-old granddaughter, Makenna, great water skills and confidence.

Pamela G. Omelaniec, Langley

