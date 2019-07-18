LETTER: Langley pool staff outstanding

Dear Editor,
Kudos to all the swim instructors, assistants, and staff at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool in Langley City.
A really great group of young men and women who are teaching our children to swim, with a sense of humour, an obvious love of what they are doing, and above all with professionalism.
I would specially like to thank Keenan and his assistant Alexis for giving our three-year-old granddaughter, Emery, such a love of the water in which she is fearless, and to Broc and his assistant Austin for teaching my six-year-old granddaughter, Makenna, great water skills and confidence.
Pamela G. Omelaniec, Langley
RELATED STORY:Good, wet, fun at annual legendary water fight in Langley City
.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________