Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley reader shares insights about amateur vs. professional debate

Got an opinion to share? Write a letter to the editor.

Dear Editor,

Re: [LETTER: Langley resident responds to opinion column with additional history, langleyadvancetimescom, Dec. 12]

“Professionals built the Titanic.”

True, and she was in good working order when she left Belfast, and she sank because of an iceberg not due to professional malfeasance of the shipyard.

George Le Francois, Langley

.

• OPINION: Make better use of B.C.’s volunteer power

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Fort Langley engineer says townhouse project lost opportunity to build green

Just Posted

Unusually cold weather has meant reduced COVID testing at the KPU outdoor facility in Langley, Fraser Health advised. (Langley Advance Times file)
Cold weather means ‘reduced’ COVID testing at outdoor Langley facility: Fraser Health

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley reader shares insights about amateur vs. professional debate

Township crews responded to a property in the 2100 block of 198th Street on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2021 for a blaze. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Fire destroys mobile home and barn in South Langley

Naomi Onotera. (file)
Family of Naomi Onotera ‘doing the best they can’ friend says