LETTER: Langley resident critical of right-wing sticking its nose where it doesn’t belong

If a person doesn’t believe in medical assistance in dying (MAiD) then don’t use it, writer argues

Dear Editor:

In response to Mr. Dean Clark of Langley, regarding his latest of very frequent missives, but particularly his communication published Oct. 30 under the heading: MAiD fails, I contribute what follows.

I respect Mr. Clark’s freedom to have, and to have published his views, opposing or otherwise. It is a freedom, after all, that so many around the world can only dream of – if dreams of such nature are permitted…

Nonetheless, I find it a comforting rule-of-thumb to consider how my wishes regarding this or that topic affect (‘inflict’ is an equal option here) others. Mr. Clark’s comments, over time, have tended to cover many hot-button issues, usually with a very conservative leaning. And that is his prerogative, yet, I wonder how beneficial that is in the end.

All too often what annoys us individually, in circumspect, is entirely tolerable when peered upon through the lens of how the government is best positioned when it stays outside territory that is quite frankly none of its business. Admittedly, many jurisdictions around the world do trample on topics that many Canadians are fortunate enough to consider ‘personal choice’. This is a huge benefit of life in Canada.

Returning to Mr. Clark’s lasted contribution’s point; Mr. Clark does not wish to have euthanasia in his life. Therefore, I urge he not request it of his doctor. Conversely, to insist that others cannot avail themselves of this legal option is effectively sticking a nose into business not pertaining to Mr. Clark. Freedom is a hard-won and a hard-kept thing. I’m sure that if Canada ever became as ultra-conservative as perhaps Mr. Clark is, that he, too, would see a pendulum swing far past the point of his own comfort zone or personal limits of acceptability.

I guess what I’m saying essentially boils down to: if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it!

Although I understand and respect Mr. Clark’s obvious religious concerns that frequently are very much tied to his social issue concerns, it seems once again a step to far (some would say far too far) to impose such dogma, limitation and ultra-conservativeness upon members of the whole community when they do not see the world through the same coloured glasses. That, too, would be a step too far (indeed, perhaps far too far).

Taking Mr. Clark’s words in the referenced article as entirely factual, lacking even the slightest leaning, I suggest it is best to keep one’s nose out of other families’ business – even if their situation helps further a social point you have personal vested interest in altering. No good ever comes of meddling. Although I am sure Mr. Clark wouldn’t see his latest letter as meddling.

Yet, I’m sure not everyone in the family of Mr. Alan Nichols would agree that the legal euthanasia was exactly as characterized in Mr. Clark’s writing.

Stephen Ross, Murrayville

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley families race in funny costumes at annual Pumpkin Run

The run supports the Acts of Kindness charity, which funds local projects

UPDATE: Langley man, 80, with dementia still missing

Search and rescue crews were deployed to the Fort Langley area and found no leads

VIDEO: Giants kick off November with a victory

After a 6-3 win over the Americans Saturday night, the G-Men are back home in Langley on Sunday at 4

PHOTOS: Langley students remove invasive plants from local park

Students from Peter Ewart Middle School were at Routley Park

Developer donations still coming in Langley Township despite rule change

A ban on corporate donations seems to have shifted the focus

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Thousands of eagles to return to Fraser Valley

Eagle biologist David Hancock says in the 1960s, he counted only three nesting pairs in the valley

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

UPDATE: One arrested in fatal early morning Kamloops crash

Motorists asked to avoid 1st Avenue as investigation continues

TransLink to cancel 16 SeaBus sailings due to job action

Job action involves no uniforms and no maintenance worker overtime

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Protesters gather at gender identity speaker’s Vancouver talk despite location switch

Some protesters carried signs proclaiming that ‘Trans rights are human rights’

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

Most Read