LETTER: Langley resident disagrees with the proliferation of cannabis shops

They are the last thing Langley needs, letter writer argues

A City resident is against having more shopts selling cannabis in the community. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Re: Cannabis shops

This is the last thing Langley needs.

We do not need any more of these shops as the drug wars are already too damn close.

Watched it kill my uncle many years ago along with many friends around me. And back when I was young and stupid, I to tried it and it did absolutely nothing for me.

So again I say no more.

Dean Stephens, Langley City

• READ MORE: Carvolth cannabis shop approved by Langley Township council

• READ MORE: Aldergrove cannabis shop gets approved, barely

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabisLetter to the Editor