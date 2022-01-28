LETTER: Langley resident finds hospital parking fees cruel

Dear Editor,

Effective March 4 the government is cruelly reinstating paid hospital parking.

There is a long list of exemptions, and you have to wonder what criteria they used to judge who was worthy of free parking and who isn’t. You also have to wonder how they will police who pays and who doesn’t – the honour system?

Not to worry the government says, we have technology available that will sort the payers from the non-payers. If such technology exists then why not use it to sort the legitimate hospital users from those taking up space to shop?

Just a thought.

Fred Girling, Langley

