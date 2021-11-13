Krysal McEwan sang O Canada at the Murrayville Remembrance Day service. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley resident had hoped veterans would turnout for Remembrance ceremony

Murrayville had Langley’s only in-person ceremony. Other local events asked public to watch online

Dear Editor,

Nov. 4, 2021, Langley Advance Times:

Question of the Week?

Will you mark Remembrance Day this year at home, or do you plan to go visit a cenotaph or memorial?

Today Nov.11:

Where were the veterans at Langley (Murrayville) Remembrance Day service?

The service was held at Murrayville Cemetery, 21405 44th Ave.

Only two veterans in attendance.

Langley is highly populated, and it is a sad state of affairs that more younger veterans and older (if possible) were not able to attend.

The dignitaries in attendance did not even acknowledge the two veterans.

I wish to thank our attending RCMP who took great care of my husband, an RAF veteran who participated in active service many years ago.

Also the local pilots who flew over the local cenotaph to mark Remembrance Day this year.

Sylvia White, Murrayville





Letter to the Editor



