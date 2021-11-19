LETTER: Langley resident lauds municipal workers for keeping public safer

Some drivers ignored warning signs and headed through flooded areas, like this one at 272nd Street north of Aldergrove on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

On Monday we were hit with the atmospheric river and did it deliver!

I heard a strange sound and assumed something outside was being pushed around by the wind. My daughter alerted me to the flooding road, and we discovered where the strange sound was coming from. The two outside lanes along 88th Avenue had become completely engulfed in water and as motorists approached and drove through it created a tidal wave of water. The sidewalks were no longer visible.

Being such a busy road I felt it was important to phone it in. I expected the lines to be busy, but the phone was answered by a kind person who took the information and assured me that they would check to see if it had already been reported, and if not, they would send a crew out.

They informed me that they were very busy with lots of calls, and I was not surprised due to the intensity of the storm.

What did surprise me was how quickly a Township worker arrived! He worked quickly with a rake to locate the storm sewer drain and once located got to work at clearing it. He made short work of the first drain and then started on the other side of the street to begin work on the next.

All the while motorists continued to whiz by!

He was successful and I am grateful for his work! Pedestrians would have been forced into the median to get across the flooded road, and vehicles were forced to merge into the non-flooded lane without much notice, and I’m glad there wasn’t an accident.

Motorists, please slow down when you see Township vehicles with their lights on and workers in their yellow vests. They are working hard under difficult conditions to keep our roads and homes safe – please do your best to keep them safe, too.

My prayers go out to all Township and municipal workers for safety. Please know how much you are appreciated.

Aleta Caron, Walnut Grove

