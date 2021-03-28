Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley resident likes idea of national three-digit suicide hotline

Right now Canada has a patchwork quilt of phone numbers if people need suicide prevention help

Dear Editor,

Langley MP Tako van Popta said he is pleased the Township of Langley mayor and council are advocating for an additional place for people looking for mental health support to go.

9-8-8 would be a professional, free, and 24/7 phone service for Canadians struggling with mental health.

• READ MORE: MP van Popta and Township of Langley join forces to support national suicide hotline

House of Commons passed a motion, to bring a national three-digit suicide prevention hotline to Canada and asked that all municipalities across Canada to consider passing a similar motion that, given that the alarming rate of suicide in Canada constitutes a national health crisis, the House of Commons call on the government to take immidiate action, in collaboration with our provinces, to establish a national suicide prevention hotline that consolidates all suicide crisis numbers into one easy to remember three- digit (988) hotline that is accessible to all Canadians.

Dean Clark, Langley

• READ MORE: Helpful numbers and resources for B.C.

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley letter writer concerned about impacts a year into pandemic

Just Posted

Thousands in Walnut Grove were without power late Sunday morning, March 28 (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Thousands lose power in Langley’s Walnut Grove

Wind warning in effect

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley resident likes idea of national three-digit suicide hotline

Right now Canada has a patchwork quilt of phone numbers if people need suicide prevention help

Langley Township mayor Jack Froese (L), Aldergrove Credit Union board chair Bev Dornan, branch manager Christina Hopkins and Aldergrove Credit Union CEO Gus Hartl officially opened the ACU’s newest branch in Willoughby on Sunday, March 27 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Not your traditional line-up: new Aldergrove Credit Union branch opens in Willoughby

Customers can take a seat to confer with a teller

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Seniors ages 73+ can now book COVID vaccine appointments in Fraser Health, Vancouver Coastal

Schedule has moved up for the two Lower Mainland health authorities

A searcher fills out a report following a sweep on Saturday, March 27, of a Walnut Grove park for a missing Langley teen, who was reported safe and sound on Sunday (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
BREAKING: Missing Langley teen found ‘safe and sound’

RCMP report 17-year-old has been located

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

A video posted to social media appeared to show a truck dragging a power pole down the road toward oncoming traffic (Facebook image)
WATCH: Video appears to show dump truck dragging power pole down road in Maple Ridge

RCMP are investigating incident

A supporter waves on the honking vehicles as they leave Mission Memorial Hospital. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
PHOTOS: Nurses protest violence in workplace with drive-by rally across Fraser Valley

Motorcade of 18 vehicles visits Chilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford hospitals

Most Read