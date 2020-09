A local letter writer says Horgan is right to call an election in attempt to get a majority

Dear Editor,

About B.C. elections, yes, it is the right time to go to the polls if Horgen can get a majority, that is the right thing to go for.

Bart Verhoef, Langley City

