LETTER: Langley resident questions Halloween themes

In agreement with a previous letter writer, a local woman says it’s become too gory

Dear Editor,

Re: [Letter: Halloween gore troubles Langley resident, Langley Advance Times, Nov. 4]

I agree with Jerry Scholtens. Halloween isn’t about fun and happiness anymore.

Why do displays have to celebrate death and evil? Some of the littles don’t even dare to go out.

Grace Anema, Murrayville

• READ MORE: Vivian enjoys working at season Halloween store

