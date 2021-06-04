LETTER: Langley resident urges government to act on pesticide ban to protect bees

A Langley resident would like to see the government move on protecting bees. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

We need bees to pollinate flowers, fruit, and vegetables, and they are very important.

Canada needs to pick up the pace to protect bees from pesticides.

Good news – After more than half a decade of foot dragging, Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency at last proposed to phase out most uses of the three main neonicotinoid pesticides: imidacloprid, clothianidin, and thiamethoxam.

Bad news – That was more than two years ago and the government has yet to issue its final decision.

In the meantime, neonics pesticides remain in widespread use in Canada.

Canada is moving in the right direction with the proposal to phase out neonics pesticides, but is taking too long to get there.

Dean Clark, Walnut Grove

Letter to the Editor