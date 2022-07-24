LETTER: Langley resident wants Canada to allow private health care

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Canada’s Medicare is supposed to take care of us when we are sick and put us on the road to recovery. However, Canada’s Medicare is functioning in a haphazard way with its hit and miss fashion while trying to make us physically well.

Canada’s Medicare is in most ways a ‘disaster’ and what we got when a Scottish pauper (Tommy) came to this country decades ago as an immigrant, soon to be ill and thought that his new found fellow citizens should pay through ‘taxation’ for his rehabilitation, hence Medicare.

This concept/thought/Medicare is outrageous in practice, and is being cemented into our lives through the courts with rulings against Dr. Day, a champion of ‘parallel positive private’ health care.

This is not too surprising to many of us who have experienced almost all of our allotted decades in this troubled Canada.

James Charles, Brookswood

