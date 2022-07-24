Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley resident wants Canada to allow private health care

Court decisions cementing public medicine into the lives of Canadians, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

Canada’s Medicare is supposed to take care of us when we are sick and put us on the road to recovery. However, Canada’s Medicare is functioning in a haphazard way with its hit and miss fashion while trying to make us physically well.

Canada’s Medicare is in most ways a ‘disaster’ and what we got when a Scottish pauper (Tommy) came to this country decades ago as an immigrant, soon to be ill and thought that his new found fellow citizens should pay through ‘taxation’ for his rehabilitation, hence Medicare.

This concept/thought/Medicare is outrageous in practice, and is being cemented into our lives through the courts with rulings against Dr. Day, a champion of ‘parallel positive private’ health care.

This is not too surprising to many of us who have experienced almost all of our allotted decades in this troubled Canada.

James Charles, Brookswood

.

• READ MORE: Legal history behind public health care

• READ MORE: B.C. Court of Appeal upholds lower court verdict on private health care

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthcareLetter to the Editor

Previous story
IN OUR VIEW: 9-1-1 system a vital, invisible resource

Just Posted

On Saturday, July 23, close to 275 took part in the first Langley City Legendary Water Fight at Al Anderson pool since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Finally. Legendary Water Fight returns to Langley City’s Al Anderson pool

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident wants Canada to allow private health care

(Facebook/E-Comm911)
IN OUR VIEW: 9-1-1 system a vital, invisible resource

The spray park behind the Langley Events Centre is one place people can cool down in hot weather. (Langley Advance Times files)
People urged to keep cool in Langley during coming heat wave

Pop-up banner image ×