LETTER: Langley resident wants the gift of time with loved ones

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the mall

The shoppers are running, not stopping at all.

The lists are long, the cash is short.

Inflation is crazy – only buy what you ought.

Who needs anything anyway?

Oh yes, stuff and more stuff to fill the drawers and closets some more.

So, gifts galore! To stack and store.

Lord, what do I really need?

What I really need is more of you to find.

More of you, to stack and store in my heart and mind.

Jette Herscovitch, Brookswood

