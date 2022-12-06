Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley resident wants the gift of time with loved ones

Popular poem modified to question mad rush of holiday shopping

Dear Editor,

The Night before Christmas

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the mall

The shoppers are running, not stopping at all.

The lists are long, the cash is short.

Inflation is crazy – only buy what you ought.

Who needs anything anyway?

Oh yes, stuff and more stuff to fill the drawers and closets some more.

So, gifts galore! To stack and store.

Lord, what do I really need?

What I really need is more of you to find.

More of you, to stack and store in my heart and mind.

Jette Herscovitch, Brookswood

.

.

ChristmasLetter to the Editor

PAINFUL TRUTH: Family affects jobs and hiring

