A Feb. 14 shoutout to the residents of Langley City and Township.

Dear Editor,

Wishing our community a very Happy Valentine’s Day, to one and all of our hard working men and women, to our children and our future children, wishing you happiness and joy.

Our community brings people from far and wide to enjoy what we call home, and we welcome them with open hearts.

Langley City/Langley Township, you truly are a place were hearts grow. Happy Valentines Day to you!

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township