LETTER: Langley school/park roadway littered with speed humps

A Walnut Grove resident points to one road in his neighbourhood that has too much of a good thing

Dear Editor,

Re: Five schools to get traffic calming over summer, langleyadvancetimes.com

Ok as long as they don’t mimic the ones surrounding Alex Hope School and Park in Walnut Grove – absoluely more humps than is sensibly required. There’s seven huge ones in total if you are coming from 209th Street around Telegraph Trail heading towards the freeway as most people are.

The last three on Telegraph Trail are not legally nor sensibly required. Any school and or playground that is fenced as is the adjacent Alex Hope Park does not require lowered speed limits or speed bumps.

Plus the fact that any and all speed controls around schools are only necessary during school hours not on weekends, night time, holidays, especially summer holidays.

Overkill to the max.

Dont get me wrong. I’ve been driving for 60 years now and am always cautious in and near school and play areas, and I love children as much as anyone, I just don’t like excessively large and too numerous speed bumps.

Jeff Laurie,Walnut Grove

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP

Just Posted

VIDEO: Day two of Summerset draws bigger crowds

JP Maurice, The Matinee, Kim Mitchell and April Wine take main stage at Fort Langley

Giants earn 4-3 shootout victory Saturday against Portland

Vancouver G-Men grab first win of the 2019 junior ice hockey preseason

VIDEO: Crash brings freeway traffic to a standstill through Aldergrove

At least one person was airlifted to hospital after what was reportedly the second crash of the day

Eastbound Highway 1 traffic accident under the Whatcom Overpass

Reports of a fire on scene

Road trip loss against Seattle for Langley-based Vancouver Giants

Thunderbirds were behind 2-0, then came back

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

It was lunch time for the bears

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in the Okanagan

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The victory secured Mexico’s spot at next summer’s Olympics

Most Read