Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley sidewalks too hot for dogs

Closed cars not the only dangerous places in summer heat

Dear Editor,

In addition to not leaving dogs or children in vehicles during hot weather, think about this: if the sidewalk or roadway is too hot for you to walk on barefoot, it’s probably too hot for your dog’s paw pads, too.

Often extremely painful for your dog, burns caused by walking on hot sidewalks may require medical attention.

Valerie Caskey, Langley

_________________________________

Do you have anything to add? Share your opinion.

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
This is our generation’s opportunity to create an industry for B.C.: LNG Alliance

Just Posted

Greater Langley parade expansion postponed until next year

Intstead of Ft. Langley and Willoughby, the Aldergrove parade will now begin at 9:45 a.m.

Service on Interurban rail would be expensive, miss key destinations: TransLink

Those pitching passenger service along the existing track call TransLink’s review ‘seriously flawed’

LETTER: Langley sidewalks too hot for dogs

Closed cars not the only dangerous places in summer heat

VIDEO: Decades of students give music teacher theatrical farewell

Belmont theatre students surprised Jamie Thomas with a memorable performance

Bette Midler rose not for sale in Langley

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

Chilliwack’s maternity closure a ‘health hazard’ says letter sent to BC Nurses Union

Letter states CGH is creating an unsafe medical and professional environment

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria Remembrance Day costs after funding debate

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

‘Prince of Whales’: Trump tweet misspelling Prince Charles’ title boosts B.C. business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Most Read