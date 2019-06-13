LETTER: Langley sidewalks too hot for dogs

Closed cars not the only dangerous places in summer heat

Dear Editor,

In addition to not leaving dogs or children in vehicles during hot weather, think about this: if the sidewalk or roadway is too hot for you to walk on barefoot, it’s probably too hot for your dog’s paw pads, too.

Often extremely painful for your dog, burns caused by walking on hot sidewalks may require medical attention.

Valerie Caskey, Langley

_________________________________

Do you have anything to add? Share your opinion.

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________