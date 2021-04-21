LETTER: Langley student delves into climate change and the impact on storms

Gordon Greenwood Elementary Grade 7 students were assigned to write about climate change. The Langley Advance Times is pleased to present a selection of their writings. (Gavin/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Presented are a selection of the student writings online and in print.

Dear Editor,

​This paper discusses climate change. In this paper I will tell you about how air and water-based storms are becoming worse, and how we contribute to making these storms worse.

All water-based storms become worse with climate change. Water-based storms vary from waterspouts to hurricanes and cyclones. Hurricanes are the most powerful water-based storms, and they become worse with warming ocean waters. When the CO2 emissions increase, it increases the oceans waters temperature. Warming oceans cause more deadly water-based storms like Hurricane Katrina in August of 2005. These catastrophic storms cause millions of dollars in property damage,and they kill and injure many people.

By polluting the air with CO2 emissions, we cause many air-based storms. These include a series of storms, such as we had in December 2018 in B.C. These storms become much more destructive, and cause many accidents and risky rescues. Tornadoes like the Joplin Tornado in 2011 are more common and more costly, usually resulting in increased loss of life. Most air-based storms are the result of air pollution. If we go greener, these huge storms will be much less frequent.

By continuing our daily practices, we make these storms worse. By being the cause of global warming, we are slowly killing the earth. While the planet warms up, the ice caps melt and more UV rays from the sun get trapped in the atmosphere, warming the oceans and the air, this creates most of the storms. This causes all the storms to become more violent. We all contribute to making these storms much more deadly every single day. The biggest contributing factors that make storms worse include, burning fossil fuels, deforestation and farming.

​As you can see, we need to be greener to mitigate climate change. A few ways you can be greener is to drive less or use an EV like a Tesla Model 3. You can also cut down on electricity use by turning off all lights in the rooms you are not in and turning down the thermostat; also reducing meat consumption.

By doing these things, you are mitigating climate change and saving many things like the Amazon rainforest and Polar Bears. If we cannot reverse climate change, we will be underwater in about 50 years, and we would all have to relocate to a place with a higher elevation. Therefore, we must mitigate climate change to survive.

Gavin, Grade 7, Gordon Greenwood Elementary

