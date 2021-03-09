LETTER: Langley student letters giving COVID advice charm reader

Students offered hopeful messages and encouraged adults to keep everyone safe

Dear Editor,

[Re: Grade 2 students offer COVID insights, Langley Advance Times, March 4]

I was delighted to read all the kind, thoughtful messages from Miss Dionne’s Grade 2 students.

It is a great joy to see our bright young generation being thought so much more than ABC’s.

Congratulations to Miss Dionne , she is indeed a dedicated teacher.

Well done!

To those awesome students, thank you for helping us in these difficult times.

Stay safe,

Marie Renholm, Langley

