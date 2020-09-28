LETTER: Langley testing centre not as efficient as Fraser Health would have people believe

Dear Editor,
[Re: New Langley digs facilitate 500 virus tests a day, Sept. 23, Langley Advance Times]
This story, I find [is] a load of crap.
I dropped in or drove in and was told ‘no’ they didn’t accept drive-ins, and I was there at 7:40 am no one [was] else there.
I was told to call, where it says the same thing – drop in.
SURREY ALSO RELOCATED: Fraser Health relocates Surrey COVID-19 testing centre
There is also an area to leave your number and someone will get back to you with a date and time for your testing.
It’s going on three weeks now.
So, if I’m positive or was I’ve infected, who knows how many people [I’ve passed it along to] in the meantime.
Daryl Berden, Langley
.
