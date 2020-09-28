covid

LETTER: Langley testing centre not as efficient as Fraser Health would have people believe

Dropped in for COVID swab – told no drive-ins allowed. Called for appointment – still no call back.

Dear Editor,

[Re: New Langley digs facilitate 500 virus tests a day, Sept. 23, Langley Advance Times]

This story, I find [is] a load of crap.

I dropped in or drove in and was told ‘no’ they didn’t accept drive-ins, and I was there at 7:40 am no one [was] else there.

I was told to call, where it says the same thing – drop in.

SURREY ALSO RELOCATED: Fraser Health relocates Surrey COVID-19 testing centre

There is also an area to leave your number and someone will get back to you with a date and time for your testing.

It’s going on three weeks now.

So, if I’m positive or was I’ve infected, who knows how many people [I’ve passed it along to] in the meantime.

Daryl Berden, Langley

.

