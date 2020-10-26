LETTER: Langley Township council daytime meeting prevents resident involvement

A newcomer to the community is concerned about working people not being able to local politics

Dear Editor,

After living on the North Shore the last number of years, I decided to relocate to the Fraser Valley. Langley remains one of the few places that a young, working professional can afford to live.

I have always been politically engaged wherever I reside. Naturally, I have taken an interest in the Township of Langley. I was recently checking the council calendar. I was aghast to learn that consequential and important meetings are held during working hours.

Is this normal?

Does Township’s council not want input from the working people who pay the rent? I see that on the agenda for Monday [Oct. 26] is a Special Council Meeting to review and discuss cannabis retail locations in the municipality. I have no doubt that this is an issue thousands of taxpayers, especially those with young children, are deeply interested in.

Most of us will be at work during the 1 p.m. start time, earning a living, missing this important item so council can enjoy a leisurely schedule? A dismaying sign for democracy, indeed.

Are mayor and council trying to prevent public awareness of their decision-making?

Nick Navid Hosseinzadeh, Fort Langley

