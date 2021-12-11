A Langley letter writer tried to rid his wheelchair treads of dog poop but it was Township firefighters who finally solved the problem. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley Township firefighters answer the call of doody

Man grateful to fire hall staff who washed dog poo out of the treads of his wheelchair

Dear Editor,

I’ve got to tell you folks about a funny incident the other day. I was out for a coffee on my power wheelchair. Needless to say, I ran over some dog dung, er poop.

It got into the treads of one of my tires.

I drove umpteen times around the underground parking in this condominium building hoping that the poop would wear off. Well, it didn’t, and my wife was waiting by the entrance to our condo unit an ice cream bucket soap, water and an old toothbrush in hand. But, no matter how hard she tried, the dog dung remained affixed to my chair. Soon our entire condo suite smelled dog dung “ripe”.

I thought, well, what do I do? This just won’t do.

There is a fire hall nearby. I approached them and rather sheepishly [embarrassed] explained my plight with the dog “do”.

They, accompanied by a few chuckles, directed me inside the hall where they hosed down my tires. Voila… all the dog excrement was gone.

My thanks to Langley Fire Hall #6 for their assistance [and for their good sense of humour].

Gordo Weitzel, Murrayville

