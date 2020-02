A local resident wants services such as Lyft and Uber to be available to this community.

The Uber coverage area does not include Langley yet. Lyft also shows a coverage area centered on Vancouver. (Uber image)

Dear Editor,

I’m one of the many people eagerly waiting for Uber/Lyft to begin operations in Langley/Maple Ridge areas where we have some of the most challenges when it comes to transportation.

Now that there is a multi-regional business licence in place, we would sure love to here from our Township council and Uber/Lyft about what sort of timeline we should expect.

John King, Walnut Grove