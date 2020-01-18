As a cancer parient, Vivian Ginter relied on the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society of BC. A Langley letter writer who volunteers with the service said the drivers cherish the ability to help people in a time of need. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley volunteer cancer driver missed being in the saddle

Cancer patients have few options to get to and from appointments, a letter writer explains

Dear Editor,

First of all kudos to the Langley Advance Times for their feature article, Drivers help to make cancer journeys bearable [Jan. 15].

Media exposure like this is vital to the success of our operation.

As one of the volunteer drivers here in Langley for the last three-plus years, I can honestly say that there is a backside to this article, in that I and other drivers thoroughly enjoy being of service to those who need us.

After being off for the last three months due to a personal injury accident, I’m now back in the saddle and realized during that time off that I missed so many of the regulars that I used to drive and that it was a pleasure to help out again.

Over and over again I can only imagine how difficult it must be if not impossible to get themselves from home to the various treatment centres.

Living in rural Langley, Abbotsford or Surrey is often a barrier to accessing public transit should it even be available. I know many of my clients would have to walk miles to access the transit system and then spend two to four hours getting to and from their appointment. This is not something that you want to do after three hours of chemotherapy or even radiation treatments.

I certainly do see a need for more drivers in all areas, keeping in mind that we not only service Langley but also Abbotsford, Surrey, South Delta, North Delta, White Rock, the North Shore, Maple Ridge and Mission.

Hoping that more drivers will step up soon.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

• READ MORE: Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society of B.C.

