Discarded needles can be found in various spots in the local community. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley walk made scary by discarded needles

A local resident is concerned about drug paraphernalia hurting children and pets

Dear Editor,

Please be careful.

As I was walking down a nature trail on Saturday, 13 June 2020 in Langley City I saw about ten (10) needles just sitting on the path.

I carefully picked them up (had gloves on) and put them in the garbage.

After we had our institutions for the mentally challenged done away with, it is hard to tell the mentally challenged from the rest of the street people. I, for one, do not understand why ordinary people have to pick up these needles as no one else will.

A lot of street people are not the most pleasant to be around and if the police protect themselves and use what is seen as too much force, it is now police brutality.

As a country, we should all have a lot of national pride and if we did we could accomplish more good than we could imagine.

It is hard to have pride though when we see people endanger the lives of many more Canadians including children and pets.

Bill Taylor, Langley City

Letter to the Editorstreet drugs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Should the Alder Inn be demolished, or preserved?

Just Posted

POLL: Should the Alder Inn be demolished, or preserved?

Langley Township mayor and council expect to vote on the matter in July

Investigators remain on scene of fatal Langley house fire

Police awaiting results of autopsies on three found dead on weekend: IHIT

‘I’m still your neighbour’: Cpl. Kurt Neuman leaves prominent role as Aldergrove’s community cop

Aldergrove resident Kurt Neuman moves up RCMP ranks to B.C. sargeant of crime prevention services

Seven guns seized in Surrey raids by Langley Mounties

Police also found drugs and almost $9,000 in cash

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness using dumbbells

In week 11 Marion Brand guides readers through a compound multi-joint exercise

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

UPDATE: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death woman dropped off at hospital

RCMP attempting to trace woman’s movements prior to time she was injured

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Most Read