LETTER: Langley woman among many who used to work for co-op

Dear Editor,
As a long time member of the Otter Co-op and former stock-girl (employee) at the Otter Co-op on 248th, the 100th anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 19w as very special for our community and one for the history books, too.
Thank-you Otter Co-op for 100 years and many more wonderful years for our children’s children. Our community is so much more spectacular with you in it.
Shirley Sawatsky, Langley
.
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.