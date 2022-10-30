Shirley Sawatsky attended the 100th anniversary celebration for Otter Co-op, where she used to work. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley woman among many who used to work for co-op

Otter Co-op marked a century of operation with a celebration recently

Dear Editor,

As a long time member of the Otter Co-op and former stock-girl (employee) at the Otter Co-op on 248th, the 100th anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 19w as very special for our community and one for the history books, too.

Thank-you Otter Co-op for 100 years and many more wonderful years for our children’s children. Our community is so much more spectacular with you in it.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley

• READ MORE: Otter Co-op throws 100th birthday party

• READ MORE: Local co-operative has grown to include more than three dozen sites

Otter Co-op marked its 100th anniversary with a party on Oct. 19, 2022. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

