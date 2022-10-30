LETTER: Langley woman among many who used to work for co-op

Shirley Sawatsky attended the 100th anniversary celebration for Otter Co-op, where she used to work. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

As a long time member of the Otter Co-op and former stock-girl (employee) at the Otter Co-op on 248th, the 100th anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 19w as very special for our community and one for the history books, too.

Thank-you Otter Co-op for 100 years and many more wonderful years for our children’s children. Our community is so much more spectacular with you in it.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley

