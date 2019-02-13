LETTER: Langley woman concerned about safety of pot products flooding the market

Edible marijuana products are being created with few rules and regulations, a letter writer says.

Members of the Zenabis team were in Toronto to ring the bell to open the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, Jan. 28. Zenabis has made a number of recent purchases and partnerships. Photo provided

Dear Editor,

A recent article [Langley Times, Jan. 30] lauded the expansion of a local greenhouse operation, Zenabis Global (including Bevo Farms) into the production of legal cannabis. “The plan is to get a foothold into the coming marijuana edibles market.”

The edible marijuana market is fraught with dangers. Not long ago, a veterinarian reported that they are treating dogs that come into their clinic, “stoned”, having ingested edible marijuana laced products.

How long before the same will be seen in toddlers and children, who have ingested products that look like gummy bears, sugar-coated candies, or products that look like kids’ cereal? Even now, items are available online that can pose health risks to users, products such as “Cap’n Munch”, “Chronic Toast Crunch” or “Frooty Loopys,” with a whopping amount of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. They all look identical to the cereals that they aim to pose as, cereals that kids love.

What are these producers trying to achieve, a generation of “stoned” toddlers?

What is an employer to do when an employee is tossing back cannabis-laced gummy bears, or other innocent looking candy all day while on the jobsite or behind the desk?

Our government has led, and is leading our nation on a dangerous path with dire consequences to our mental and physical health. Producers are jumping on this train, ready to flood a market with dangerous products. Stop!

Ginny VanderHorst, Langley City